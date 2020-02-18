|
Charles Lineback, who over the course of his life was a tax and trust attorney, long haul trucker and Vietnam veteran, died February 6. He was 72 years old.
Charles Steven Lineback was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1947. As a young man, he was a Sergeant and tank commander in C company of the 2nd Battalion 64th Armored Brigade attached to the 3rd Infantry Division. Later, he became an officer. During his tour in Vietnam, Mr. Lineback was a first Lieutenant with the 8th Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment and served near the DMZ as a forward artillery observer.
After Vietnam, he used the GI Bill to graduate from the University of Dayton and then from Chase Law School. In between, he was a proud million miler with McLean trucking.
Charles Lineback resided in Symmes Township for the next thirty years and had a private practice in Blue Ash. After retirement, he moved to California, where he travelled and took up photography.
Charles Lineback died in his home. He had congestive heart failure. He is survived by his three children Margaret Kerkman (Tim), Christopher Lineback (Jennifer) and Andrew Lineback (Elena), his sister Janet Lineback, and two grandchildren, Luke Kerkman and Elliot Lineback. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
He is buried at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. If you'd like you remember him, consider a donation to WoundedWarriorProject.org
or leave a memory on his Facebook page:
https://facebook.com/charles.lineback.1/
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020