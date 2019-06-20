Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Charles Crase
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. Crase


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles M. Crase Obituary
Charles M. Crase

Cincinnati - Loving uncle of Scott Mays, Mark Mays, Tina Clifton, Sheila Payne and the late Joey Ward. Dear brother of his late sisters, Donna J. Mays and Erma D. Ward. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Crase and Eunice Crase (nee Lykins). Departed on June 18, 2019 at the age of 74. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21st from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now