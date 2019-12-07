Resources
West Chester - Charles "Chuck" J. Moorman, beloved husband of 54 years to Eleanor "Elly" Moorman (nee Powell). Loving father of Joe, Jenny, and Dan Moorman. Caring grandfather of Alex and Zach Davis. Brother of Carol Armbruster and the late Jack Moorman. Brother-in-law of Mary Lou Moorman, the late Karl Armbruster, and Rev. John & Carol Clegg (nee Powell). Chuck was also the uncle of several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dot Moorman (nee Renzenkuper). Passed away December 3 at the age of 81. Chuck served in the Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958, and was an avid racquetball player. In 1995, he won the US National Senior Olympics Gold Medal for his age group. Chuck was a retired Product Quality Engineer for GE Aircraft Engines. A brief service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
