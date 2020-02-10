|
|
Charles Niehaus
Madeira - Charles J. (Charlie, Chuck, CJ), born August 28, 1932, died February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 28 years to Eileen Mustain, Father of Michael (Deb), Amy (Ryan), step-father of Steve (Diana), Cindi (Al), brother of Marilyn, Eileen, Jack, Tom and the late Ginnie, Bill and Bob. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 4-8PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14th at 10:30AM at St. Vincent Ferrer, 7754 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020