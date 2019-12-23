|
Charles O. Baston
Springboro - Charles O. Baston, age 87, of Springboro, OH formerly of South Lebanon, OH, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at his residence. Charles was born in Lexington, KY on April 30, 1932 to the late Clyde Owen and Lennie (Carew) Baston. He raised his family in South Lebanon and served on City Council and was Vice Mayor. Charles was a decorated Korean War veteran and was a maintenance supervisor with Celotex until his retirement. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles Kevin Baston; his step mother, Eunice Baston,; three brothers, John, Ronald and David Baston; and his sisters, Dorothy (Baston) Shutts and Katherine Luttrel. Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esther (Driscoll) Baston, his son, Craig (Terri) Baston, his daughter, Karen (Kevin) Berry; grandchildren, Jarrett (Lauren) Baston, Rebecca (Chris) Lemmel, Taylor Baston, Parker Baston, Kyle (Joseph) Wiggins, Kasey Charles Berry; great grandchild, Owen Murphy Lemmel; his two brothers, Clyde Elwood Bastonand Joseph Baston; two sisters, Maletha Baston and Delores Baston Hough; his beloved grand puppy, Keebler. Funeral Services are 12pm Thursday December 26, 2019 at the Springboro United Church of Christ 5 W. Mill St Springboro, OH with Rev. Terry Carlisle officiating. Burial will be in Union Deerfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am to 12pm at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019