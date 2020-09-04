Charles R. Herrmann
Cincinnati - Charles R. "Chuck" Herrmann, Jr. beloved husband of Frieda T. Herrmann (nee Jones) and the late Ruth M. Hermann (nee Stewart). Loving father of Michael R. Herrmann, (Kathy Weitzel), Sharon M. (Douglas) Desserich, Elizabeth S. (John) Kiessling, Christina L. (Marvin) Taylor, and step-father of Donna J. Jones and Stephen A. Jones. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren; Dawn (Michael) Trovato, Brian (Amanda) Desserich, Ashley (Jeffrey) Ham, Alyssa Taylor, Nicholas M. (Angela) Herrmann, Amber (Kyle) Baynum, and Lindsey (Jeffrey) Auten, and 1 step-granddaughter, April Marie Stenger. Treasured great-grandfather of 9 great-grandchildren. Charles passed away on September 3, 2020 at age 93. He grew up in St. Bernard and graduated from Roger Bacon High School. He studied at Xavier University night classes for 2 years. Charles worked at Cinti. Gas and Electric Co. (Cincinnati, OH) and General Electric Co., (Evendale, OH) from which he retired in 1992. Charles served in the United States Marine Corps in WWII. He was an active volunteer at St. John's Church on Dry Ridge Rd. for 10 years. Visitation at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247) on Thursday, September 10 from 5PM-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Rd. on Friday, September 11, at 10 AM. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hospice of Cincinnati
(P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263) or The Cure Starts Now (10280 Chester Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215). www.mrfh.com