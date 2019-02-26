Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Charles R. Schmidt


1932 - 2019
Charles R. Schmidt Obituary
Charles R. Schmidt

Mariemont - Beloved husband of the late Jackie Schmidt (nee Wisby) for 59 years. Devoted father of Mark (Carolyn) and Michael Schmidt. Loving grandfather of Nancy (Dave) Schwandner and Steven, Susan, Matthew, Michael Jr. and Jacqueline. Great-grandfather of Robert. Dear brother of the late George C. Schmidt Jr. Departed on February 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Memorials requested to Loveland High School Chuck Schmidt Staff Scholarship, 1 Tiger Trail, Loveland, OH 45140. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
