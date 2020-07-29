1/1
Charles "Charlie" Schmalz
Charles "Charlie" Schmalz

Colerain - Charles "Charlie" Schmalz. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Schmalz for 25 years. Devoted father of Tara (Charles) Rosselot. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Sydney, and Nicholas Rosselot. Loving brother of Lois (Richard) Wainscott and Dotti (Dave Smith) DiBattista. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, Preceded in death by three other siblings; the late Larry (the late Diane) Schmalz, the late Tom (Judy) Schmalz, and the late Barbara (Roy) Hedberg. Charlie passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 74 years. United States Navy Veteran. Member of the Optimist Club (Fairfield, OH). Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 9 AM until time of the Blessing at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45252. Interment to follow at St. Joseph New Cemetery, 4500 Foley Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
