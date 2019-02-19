Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Schneider


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles "Chuck" Schneider Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Schneider

Union - Charles "Chuck" Aloysius Schneider, 82, passed away February 15, 2019 in Union KY. He was Vice President/Research Director for Sherwin-Williams for over 17 years, founder of H&S Chemical Company and a member of St Timothy Parish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Schneider; and his sisters, Mary Anne Voris and Elizabeth Tepe. Survivors include his children, Peggy (Amy) Brewer, Chuck (Pam) Schneider, David (Julie) Schneider, Kathy (Jerome) Scott and son Michael (Tricia) Schneider. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 from 10:30am to 12:00pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Timothy Church in Union. Memorial contributions can be made to: Thomas More College or Newport Central High School. Online condolences can be made to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bohlender Funeral Chapel
Download Now