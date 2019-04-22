|
Charles (Les) Sponsler
Cincinnati - Charles Leslie "Les" Sponsler, age 94, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Leslie and Clara Leroy (Schoeck) Sponsler, daughter Kathleen J. "Katie" (Sponsler) Applegate, grand-daughter Victoria Lynn "Vicki" Applegate, daughter-in-law Lori Anne (Stevens) Diesman, and son-in-law Daniel Anthony Funk. He leaves behind his loving wife, Elizabeth Kathleen "Kath" (Cropper) Sponsler, children Gary (Donna) Sponsler, Larry (Lori) Sponsler, Kathleen (Joe) Diesman-Jones, John (Debbie) Diesman, Jenny (Mike) Daughetee, Pat Diesman, Jill (Jeannette) Diesman, and son-in-law James "Jim" Applegate. Much-loved grandfather of 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Visitation at the Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH 45322 on April 27th, 2019 at 1:00 PM with service to follow at 2:00 PM. Inurnment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019