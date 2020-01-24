|
Charles Tilden (Chuck) Fischer, M.D.
San Rafael, CA - Mar. 23,1935-Dec. 25, 2019
Charles Fischer was a physician and a beloved father, advisor, and friend.
The son of Charles Fischer, Jr. and Dorothy Clements Beck Fischer, and brother of Janie, he grew up in Wyoming, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Lavinia (Binny) McLean, in high school. He joined Beta Theta Pi at Denison University, and graduated from medical school at the University of Cincinnati. Moving west to Portland, Oregon for internship and residency, he married Binny in 1962. In 1965, they moved to California; Chuck joined the San Rafael Medical Group, where he practiced medicine (except for "volunteer," Bronze-Star, Army service 1966-68) until retiring in 2002.
Chuck served the medical community on many boards and committees. As an advocate for physicians, he led efforts to keep independent practices viable, spearheading formation of the Marin IPA (now Meritage) which now serves patients across three counties. His main concern, however, was patients: he led many county-wide initiatives to improve medical care.
For over a decade after retirement, Chuck volunteered as a physician (at Rotacare Clinic, San Rafael, and with Faith in Practice in Guatemala). He served on the board of Presidio World College and as a leader in his church.
His intellectual curiosity and diagnostic skill won his colleagues' esteem; his patients loved him for his empathy and kindness. His friends and family valued his insight, problem-solving, valuable advice (when asked), good-humored political debate, and dry humor.
Chuck loved sailing, family time, far-flung travel, reading and photography. He believed that "of those to whom much has been given, much should be asked." Nevertheless, he downplayed his own role in his accomplishments, always crediting good fortune and the work of others.
Chuck's humility was evident in his delighted surprise at the many visits, calls, and cards during his illness. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife, his four children and two of four grandchildren.
He is survived by Binny, his wife of 57 years; his children, Courtney Fischer of San Rafael, Will Fischer (Janette) of Santa Fe, Lauren Patterson (Dave) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Doug Fischer (Robbie) of Santa Barbara; grand-children Dalton and Cole Patterson, Kara Fischer, and Jasper Fischer; and two infant great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, Chuck requested that donations be sent to Hospice by the Bay or First Presbyterian Church, San Rafael. A longer obituary is available at https://bit.ly/357sQnD.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020