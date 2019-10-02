|
|
Charles W. Farmer, Sr.
Erlanger - Charles W. Farmer, Sr. age 84. Passed to his eternal home on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his Erlanger, KY residence. He was an employee at Ft. Mitchell Hardware, Post Glover Resistors, Van-Leunes and Wal-Mart. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna L. Peeno Farmer (4-28-2017); stepson Monty Wood (11-30-1979); mother Alberta W. Rilea (3-25-1983); father Francis E. Farmer (9-5-1984) and halfsister, Linda E. Farmer (12-28-2017). He is survived by his: daughter, Tonya M. Farmer Huber; son, Charles W. Farmer, Jr.; grandson, Logan L. Huber; half brother, William Farmer and stepsister, Nancy Pipes. Visitation Thursday, October 3rd from 4:00 PM until hour of funeral servcie at 6:00 PM at the Allisonn & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Friday, October 4th, 1:00 PM, Peeno Family Cemetery, Riverview Drive.,Hebron, KY.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019