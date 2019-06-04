|
|
Charles Wirtz
Liberty Twp. - Loving husband of Debbie Wirtz for 27 years and the late Shirley Wirtz. Dear father of Terry (Vernice) Wirtz, Sharon (Craig) Krasinski, and Steve (Gina) Wirtz. Dear step-father of Kevin (Amy) Birdsall. Also survived by ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Brother of Judy (Bob) Kuhl, Dan (Leslie) Wirtz, Rick (Shell) Wirtz, and the late John and Jerry Wirtz. Brother-in-law of Patty and Carol Jean Wirtz. Son of the late Ed and Cecilia Wirtz. Charlie retired from GE (aircraft engines) and had a great passion for golf. He passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at age 85. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019