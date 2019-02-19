Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Mary's Catholic Church
123 E. 13th St.
View Map
Charles Zix Obituary
Charles Zix

Cincinnati - Charles H. beloved husband of the late Helen ( nee Moehring) for 74 years. Loving father of: Larry (Gail) Zix, Carol Devlin & Chuck (Kathy) Zix. Beloved grandfather of: Tim (Eileen) Zix, Jenny (Brad) Schweitzer, Michael (Siobhan) & Joe Devlin, Matthew & Brian Zix. Devoted great-grandfather of: John & Ryan Zix, Jacob Pursley & Sophie Devlin. Long Time member of Cincinnati Kolping and Cincinnati Donaschwaben Societies. Passed away February 16, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation Friday Feb. 22nd from 4:00 PM until 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Kolping prayers will be held at 5:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday Feb. 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 123 E. 13th St., 45202. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, Old St Mary's Church or the Fr. David Hiller Endowment Fund c/o Kolping Society 10235 Mill Rd. 45231. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. (385-0511) www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
