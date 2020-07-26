Charlie Ehler
Colerain Twp. - Charlie Ehler. Beloved husband of the late Josephine Ehler for 61 years. Devoted father of Bob Ehler, C. Kim (Cindy) Ehler, and Larry (Sue) Ehler. Cherished grandfather of Cory, Charlie, Chris, Sara, Joe, Lauren, and Alex. Loving great-grandfather of Aiden, Nevaeh, Micah, Eva, Maleah, Atticus, and Alastair. Charlie was born March 10, 1931 in Brookville, IN to Roland and Elizabeth Ehler. Survived by two brothers, Marvin & Ralph Ehler. Preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Chet Ehler. Charlie passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
