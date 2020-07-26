1/
Charlie Ehler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Ehler

Colerain Twp. - Charlie Ehler. Beloved husband of the late Josephine Ehler for 61 years. Devoted father of Bob Ehler, C. Kim (Cindy) Ehler, and Larry (Sue) Ehler. Cherished grandfather of Cory, Charlie, Chris, Sara, Joe, Lauren, and Alex. Loving great-grandfather of Aiden, Nevaeh, Micah, Eva, Maleah, Atticus, and Alastair. Charlie was born March 10, 1931 in Brookville, IN to Roland and Elizabeth Ehler. Survived by two brothers, Marvin & Ralph Ehler. Preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Chet Ehler. Charlie passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul R. Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved