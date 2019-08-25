Services
Cross Plains, IN - Age 38, passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born in Ross, Ohio on May 4, 1981 the son of Robert and Paulette (Sears) Lynn. He graduated from Ross High School in 2000 and later worked for Glass America. On September 24, 2005 he married Melissa Keyes. Charlie loved the outdoors and he enjoyed traveling, camping, horses, and racecars. He often went down to the dirt tracks to watch the races. Charlie is survived by his wife, Melissa Lynn; his parents; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Chopper" Lynn, and his sister Melanie Lynn. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5 PM until the time of the funeral service at 8 PM. Memorials may be made to The , www.donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
