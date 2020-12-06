Charlotte Dixon Thacker



Maysville



Charlotte Dixon Thacker, 79, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Blue Ash Hospice in Cincinnati, OH. She was born in Robolt, KY on April 25, 1941, to the late Alvin and Verona Fite Dixon. She is survived by her children, Thomas(Sharon)Thacker of Amelia, OH, Nancy(Jeff)Crabtree and Paula Thacker, both of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina(Jesse)Cody, Kendra(John)Keuffer, Aaron Jones, and Kaleeta (Kurt)Wilson; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Bob(Connie)Dixon, Earl(Pansy)Dixon and Harry Dixon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Thacker, a son Timothy Thacker, and her siblings, Don Dixon, Orpha George, and Mary Hiltibrand. Services will be held privately at Moore and Parker Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Happy Hollow Church.









