Charlotte J. Davidson

Eastgate - Charlotte J. Davidson (nee Martin) wife of the late Joe C. Davidson, beloved mother of Mark and Joe (Kelly) Davidson, Jennifer (Terry) Justice, and the late Rebecca Davidson, dear grandmother of Meghan, Emily, and Max, great-grandmother of Ryan, Molly, Hannah, and Shelby. Died April 10, 2020 at age 88 years. Residence Eastgate. Private Service. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
