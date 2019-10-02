Resources
Roswell - With sadness, we announce the passing of Charlotte Ruth Naish, 98, of Cincinnati, Ohio. She passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 in Roswell, Georgia.

Charlotte Ruth Schadel was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Curtis and Viola Schadel on February 19, 1921. She married Frank Naish, of "Al" Naish Moving and Storage, on February 14, 1942 in Monterrey, California. Her loving parents and husband preceded her in death. Charlotte was a proud wife and mother. She worked for many years at McAlpins Department Store and volunteered at Good Sam Hospital and .

Charlotte Naish is preceded in death by her husband Frank Naish, brother Paul Schadel and son Mark Naish.

Charlotte is survived by her loving sister Lois Veil and husband Don, son Jerry Naish and wife Sandee, son Steve Naish and wife Barbara, and Michelle Naish, former spouse of Mark Naish. 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
