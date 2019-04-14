|
Charlotte Steadman
Sayler Park - Charlotte I. Steadman (nee Whaley), 89, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years of Harold L. Steadman, devoted daughter of the late Cecilia (nee Thomas) & Charles W. Whaley, dear sister of June Meyer & the late Lula May Rennekamp, Charles & John Wesley Whaley, dear aunt of Dana Zinnecker (Ken) & family & many others. Also survived by dear close friends Dyan Price, George Price II & family, Tammy & Ciara Price. Charlotte had a 40 year career with Clinique at Pogues, LS Ayres & Saks. No visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019