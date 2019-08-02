Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Charlotte Volpenhein Obituary
Charlotte Volpenhein

Crestview Hills - Charlotte Volpenhein, 82, of Crestview Hills, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was the Vice President of Computer Products Corp. Charlotte was a member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood and St. Rose in Cincinnati. She was a board member for Crestview Hills Transportation Board, HOA at Summit Lakes, and a member of Right to Life. Charlotte also volunteered at St. Elizabeth hospital in the Emergency Department. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Tom and Jim Volpenhein both of Union; daughters, Carla (Ken) Brose of Union, Gina (Greg) Martini of Cincinnati; sister, Agnes Mader of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Volpenhein (2006) and 13 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00PM all in St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY. Interment will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
