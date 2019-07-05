Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel
Montgomery, OH

Charmaine (Gibbons) Fishback

Charmaine (Gibbons) Fishback Obituary
Charmaine Fishback (nee Gibbons)

Cincinnati - Charmaine Fishback (nee Gibbons), daughter of the late Charles Gibbons, and Katherine Gibbons Bennett. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Albert Fishback. Dear sister to the late Kathryn Scheidenberger, James Gibbons, and Bonnie Mathis. Loving mother of Randy (the late Debbie) Fishback, Cindy (Wendell) Parrish, Kim Fishback, Beverly (Don) D'Andrea, and Debbie (the late Jay) Freking. Cherished Grandmother to Brian (Biljana) Parrish, Stephanie (Shaun) Parrish Jacobs, Grant Freking, Taylor Freking, Korey Fishback, and Katelin D'Andrea. Dear great-grandmother of Alexis Demaio, Frankie Elle Parrish, and Spencer Jacobs. Passed-away peacefully, Friday, June 28, 2019 at age 91. No visitation. Friends may attend the Rite of Christian Burial services Monday, July 8th, 10:00 AM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel in Montgomery, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to, Give Hope Pancreatic Research, 300 E. Business Way, #300, Cinti OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 5, 2019
