Cheryl & William Runyan



Cheryl Marie Stringer Runyan June 3, 1946 - April 7, 2020



William Monroe Runyan September 25, 1941 - October 28, 2020



The cesspool of a year that is 2020 has claimed the lives of 2 incredible individuals.



William (Bill) Runyan passed away on October 28, 2020 at Mt Washington Care Center.



Cheryl Marie Runyan (née Stringer) passed away at her home on April 7, 2020. She told her family that she didn't want the fuss of a funeral or an obituary, but her family is overruling her on this one edict and giving her a guest starring role in Dad's farewell.



Cheryl was born in 1946 in Somerset, Kentucky to Kenneth and Martha (née Mullinix) Stringer. She was the oldest girl in a brood of 7. They are a tight clan and will miss her desperately. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry (Gayle) Stringer, and leaves behind brothers Alan Stringer, Kenneth (Kathy) Stringer, Jeff (Bonita) Stringer and sisters Jessica (Antoine) Bekai, and Susan (Bob) Wright, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins of varying degrees.



She moved to Cincinnati after High School, where she met Bill Runyan at the Clifton IGA, where they both worked. They were married in 1964 and made it work until the end. No small feat in this day and age.



She was an expert thrift shopper, a master gardener, a great Mother, devoted Wife, and a good friend.



William Runyan (Bill) was born in Cincinnati in 1941 to Richard and Ruth (née Monroe) Runyan. He was the youngest of 2 - his older brother Dick preceded him in death. Bill joined the Coast Guard after High School, returning home to pursue a degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. He held several jobs during his career, retiring from AK Steel as a Computer Engineer. He loved to spend time with his family, particularly at Lakeside Chautauqua on Lake Erie.



Bill was a superfan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supergirl, and all things Marvel.



Bill and Cheryl built a life, and a house, together; filling it with three children - Elizabeth Runyan, William Runyan, and Seth (Tracey) Runyan, who will miss them every day. They also leave behind 3 grandchildren - Catherine, Billy, and Jordan Runyan.



To honor Bill and Cheryl, please consider making a donation to your local Hospice. They were an absolutely invaluable resource in what has been an otherwise impossible time.



Neither Bill nor Cheryl wanted a memorial service. Please give them a kind thought while spending time with your family. Or while you vote against Trump. They would love that.









