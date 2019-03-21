|
|
Cheryl Ann Polston
(nee Kirk)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife for 51 years to Jim Polston. Loving mother of Rhonda Polston. Cherished daughter of Alberta (nee Boling) and the late James Kirk. Dear sister of Linda (Tony) Ridder. Devoted aunt of Kevin Ridder and family. Passed away March 19th at the age of 72. Visitation Monday March 25th from 10am until time of funeral services at 11:30am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 (Westwood). Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019