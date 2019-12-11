Services
St. Augustine - Cheryl Lynn Brandt (nee Manion) passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 7, 1961. Cheryl was a kind and loving person who always had a smile for friends and strangers alike and chose to believe in the best in everyone. The world was a better place with her than without. She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Jay Brandt. Loving daughter of Richard and Cindy Manion of Tampa, FL, and beloved sister of David (Annie) Manion and devoted aunt of nephews, Paul and Evan, of Falls Church, Virginia. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Robin Brandt Cayton, Melissa Brandt Garcia, Christopher and Jeremy Brandt. Visitation will be held at Strawser Funeral Home, 9503 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
