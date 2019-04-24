|
|
Dr. Chester C. Turner, Jr.
Cincinnati - Dr. Chester C. Turner, Jr. age 66, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Nashville, TN. He is survived by his children, Dr. Robyn Mays (Leonard) and Brian Turner, brother Bill Silkert (Portia), ex-spouse, Pamela Turner; grandchildren, Layla and Olivia Mays, dear friend, Bertina Palmeri and son, Noah Leonhardt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 11:45 am, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dayton, Ohio with a Gathering to begin at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 5 pm until 7 pm, at Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Road Forest Park. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. service to begin at 6 PM. Interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019