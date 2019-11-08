Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 61 years of Marie (Sterwerf) Ketterman. Loving Father of Wayne (Linda Stevens) Ketterman, Deborah (Glenn) Yeager, Sharon (Ted) Yaeger and Dale (Michelle Schmitz) Ketterman. Devoted grandpa 13. Great grandpa of 9. Died Nov. 7, 2019 Age 85. Visitation Tuesday from 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Monfort Heights. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cinti., OH 45263

For full obit check

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
