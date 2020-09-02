Chloe Calvert
Addyston - Chloe J. Calvert (nee Bowman), 86, Sept. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Calvert, devoted mother of Kim Beisel (Steve) & Tami Calvert, loving grandmother of Brent (Jennifer), Courtney, Chloe, Braden (Roni) & Kendall & gr. grandmother of Otto, Archie & Everett, beloved daughter of the late Lola (nee Hafil) & Marion Bowman, dear sister of her twin, Carole Kolb, LaVerne Hitchens, Bev Benter & the late Walter & Earl Bowman, Velma Hausfeld, Myla Farmer, Martha Russell, Betty Stagnaro & Stanley Bowman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, gr. nieces & gr. nephews. Chloe was a dedicated childcare provider & a member of Eden Chapel United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to join the family Fri., Sept. 4 for visitation from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM, at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Health West Park or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fdn., either c/o the funeral home. In light of the current health crisis, should you decide not to attend, Chloe's family honors your decision & invites you to view the funeral service at this link http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/36215
