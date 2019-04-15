|
|
Christ "Chris" Himonidis
Cincinnati - On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Chris Himonidis, loving husband, father, and papou, passed away at the age of 81.
Chris was born on July 4, 1937 in New York, New York. He was a vivacious man always trying new things in life in order to pursue the best for his family. Chris proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. After the Army, he worked numerous jobs with his final one as a school bus driver, making him smile daily. His family always came first in his life and his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Georgia, and his younger brother Peter. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann, and his children: Christos Himonidis (Emily), Gregory Himonidis (Lisa); Helen Murray (Ron), John Himonidis, Theodora Garf-Criscione (Ross), James Himonidis (Kim) and Alexandra Garrity. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, 45223. A service will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:00 am at the Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, 45224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019