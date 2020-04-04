Services
Zion United Methodist Church
4980 Zion Rd
Cleves, OH 45002
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Musser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina A. Musser

Add a Memory
Christina A. Musser Obituary
Christina A. Musser

Green Township - (Nee Gemereth) Beloved wife of the late Clifton L. Musser. Loving mother of Cliff (Nancy) and Ron (Pat) Musser. Devoted grandmother of Cathy (Ernst) Clark, Cindy (Rob) Hill, Cheryl (Brent) Sisson, Connie Musser, Ronda (Rob) Sanford, Randy Musser, Michelle Musser and the late C. Todd Musser. Great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Julius, Annis, Katie, Mary, John, Francis and Pete. Member of the Eastern Star, Zion Methodist Church and Dunham Senior Citizens Club. She worked at the downtown Shillitos for 45 years in the shoe dept. Dena loved life, her family and friends. Enjoyed playing cards, golfing, making butter cake for the Wild Game night at Miamiview Golf Club, and traveling. Passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 97 years of age. Private Services with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45002. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -