|
|
Christina A. Musser
Green Township - (Nee Gemereth) Beloved wife of the late Clifton L. Musser. Loving mother of Cliff (Nancy) and Ron (Pat) Musser. Devoted grandmother of Cathy (Ernst) Clark, Cindy (Rob) Hill, Cheryl (Brent) Sisson, Connie Musser, Ronda (Rob) Sanford, Randy Musser, Michelle Musser and the late C. Todd Musser. Great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Julius, Annis, Katie, Mary, John, Francis and Pete. Member of the Eastern Star, Zion Methodist Church and Dunham Senior Citizens Club. She worked at the downtown Shillitos for 45 years in the shoe dept. Dena loved life, her family and friends. Enjoyed playing cards, golfing, making butter cake for the Wild Game night at Miamiview Golf Club, and traveling. Passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 97 years of age. Private Services with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45002. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020