Christina Nelms
West Union - Christina Verna Nelms (nee Baker), 42 years old, heard her heavenly Father say, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" on Monday, August 19, 2019 as she was surrounded by her loving husband, 3 amazing children and cherished family and friends at her home. Christina was the loving wife of Trent Nelms for 17 years. Loving and devoted mother of Joy, Victoria, and Brennan Nelms. Devoted daughter of Alfred "Benny" and Marlyn Baker. Dedicated and loyal sister of Elizabeth Baker-McLain and Catherine Baker. Adoring aunt of John, Geneva and Benjamin McLain, Joslynn and Jessa Marshall and Amazie Gaines. Survived by her mother-in-law, Brenda Nelms, brother-in-law, Ryan Gaines, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jason and Nicole Marshall, many aunts, cousins, friends and loved ones. Faithful follower of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior for 35 years. Preceded in death by Alfred "Benny" Baker, Angel, Christopher Michael, Grandma Verna Baker, Grandpa Alfred Russell Baker, Aunt Berthie, Grandfather-in-law Wayne Nelms. Visitation at Winton Road First Church of God, 6200 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014, Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. as well as a visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at West Union Church of Christ, 270 Lloyd Rd., West Union, OH 45693 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m noon, with graveside service immediately following at Kirker Cemetery in West Union, OH. Memorials may be made to the Nelms Children.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019