1/1
Christine M. Damron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine M. Damron

Woodlawn - Age 79. Passed away on August 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Curtis & Margaret (nee Trammel) Damron. Dear sister of LaDonna (the late Richard) Weeks, Jorene Mallory, Doris (Robert Nurre) Connolly, and Gary Damron. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. See vorhisandryan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Service
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved