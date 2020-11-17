Christine M. Schoonover
Cincinnati - Christine M. Schoonover passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Christine was born in Olympia, Washington on May 12, 1947 to Margaret and Rodney Stone. She is the eldest of ten children. Christine earned her Bachelor's degree at St. Martin's University in Lacey, Washington and her Master's degree in Education from Manhattan College in Riverdale, NY. Following a stint teaching special needs children in the Bahamas, Christine moved to Cincinnati and began a career in real estate. She helped shape Cincinnati's downtown, acting as a catalyst in the development of its "downtown living" renaissance. Through her efforts with numerous developers, many condominiums sprang up in Over-the-Rhine and the CBD. The most notable project is Park Place at Lytle, where she helped Miller Valentine acquire the former Polk Building and create 114 upscale residences. With the help of the team she assembled, she sold all of them in just 18 months. Projects like this, coupled with Mayor Charlie Luken's steadfast support, formed the foundation upon which 3CDC was able to carry on the revitalization of downtown. Christine lived, worked, played and volunteered in downtown Cincinnati! Following a diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2016, Christine retired as Sales VP with Sibcy Cline. She served as a board member of Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, Downtown Residents' Council, Over the Rhine Chamber of Commerce, YWCA, Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati (past president), and Mercantile Library. Christine was named one of the Top 10 Business Women in Cincinnati, Top Sales Person by the Cincinnati Business Courier, a Mayor's Ambassador for the City, and was honored as a member of the Cincinnati Board of Realtor's Circle of Excellence for 27 years. Christine is survived by her loving husband, business partner and adventure travel companion, George Verkamp, her mother, Margaret Stone, her siblings Russell, Paul, Sam, Mary Margaret, Tessie, Katie, Lizzie, Emily, and Molly and many extended family members. Family & friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 noon at St. Francis de Sales Church or participate via 'live stream' from St. Francis de Sales Church web site, https://stfrancisds.com/live-mass-homilies/
. Donations in Christine's name can be made to St. Francis de Sales, 1600 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, 45206 or to Alzheimer's Association
, 601 Linn St., #1006, Cincinnati, 45203. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com