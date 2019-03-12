|
|
Christopher Colwell, Sr.
Cincinnati - Christopher Scott Colwell, Sr. age 59, died peacefully at home on March 8, 2019 after a valiant battle with Head and Neck Cancer. Chris was born June 6, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ronald and Frances Anne (Kirkham) Colwell. He graduated from Ottawa Hills High School; attended the College of Wooster; and earned his bachelor's degree at Xavier University. After an early career working various political campaigns and political direct mail, Chris became Finance Director for the 1990 Voinovich/DeWine gubernatorial race. At that time, it was the most successful Ohio statewide fundraising effort in history. He was hired away from the newly elected administration by Cincinnati Bell. Chris was the face of Cincinnati Bell to state and federal lawmakers for nearly a generation first as Director; then VP of Government Relations; and since 2005, as President of The Colwell Group. In addition to his work with Cincinnati Bell, Chris touched a number of local communities: In City of Wyoming, he was instrumental in maintaining the Galbraith Rd. exit on I-75 as well as securing state funding for a soccer field adjacent to the community pool. In Loveland, he worked closely with area legislators to provide funding for a parking lot that has supported access to the Loveland Bike Trail and the growth of local businesses. Through a long-term relationship with the City of Blue Ash, Chris worked with State officials to win multiple Capital Budget allocations to support the construction and expansions of both the Cooper Creek Conference Center and Summit Park. Mr. Colwell also worked with county officials to win funding support from the county's excess TOT funds generated by the Hotel-Motel tax. In addition to his local clients, he previously represented corporate clients from CA, TX, and IL. His unquestioned integrity coupled with a high degree of intellect, wicked humor and compassionate demeanor earned him the distinction of a being a true gentleman who could successfully work with both political parties. Chris' devotion to family, friends and unwavering belief in the Lord were hallmarks of his long term survival during his illness. He enjoyed family, golf, travel, NCAA and NFL football, Xavier basketball, reading and his beloved Australian Shepherd, Kirby. Chris is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debra Runyon Colwell; his devoted children, Christopher Scott Colwell, Jr. of Lexington, KY and Dr. Veronica "Ronnie" Colwell of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by his sister, Leslie (Jim) Stankey Dublin, OH, brother, Craig (Kathy) Colwell, Orinda, CA, sister-in-law, Susan (Marty Spicer) Little, Franklin, OH, sister-in-love, Barbara Monroe, Nashville, TN. Cherished uncle of Kate (Kent) Holdcroft, K.C. (Angela Kujava) Colwell, Nate (Sarah) Little, Andy (Julie) Stankey, Sarah Stankey, Matt (Nicole) Stankey, Jake Stankey, Meghan Colwell, Caroline Colwell and Molly Colwell. Great Uncle to Logan, Bekah, William, Colin, Eleanor, Blake and an anxiously awaited, "Baby Girl" Colwell. He leaves behind a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by brother Kirk Jonathan Colwell. Chris was a man who loved deeply, gave generously, smiled exuberantly and prayed unceasingly. He will be sorely missed. Visitation will be Friday, March 15th from 4pm to 8pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes and Saturday, March 16th from 10am to 11am at Norman Chapel at Spring Grove. The funeral will follow the Saturday visitation in the chapel. 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232 Private burial will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, OH. Contributions in Chris' honor may be made to:
Head and Neck Cancer Alliance https://headandneckcanceralliance.salsalabs.org/moderndonationform/index.html
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20, 2019