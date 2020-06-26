Christopher Duke Browning
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Duke Browning

Norwood - 47, son of Bud (deceased) and June, brother to Tony, Kelly, and Scott, father to Jordan, Dylan, and Allison, uncle to many nephews. Chris was a lifetime Norwood resident died peacefully June 21 from heart disease. A Memorial service will be held at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home 6:00pm - 8-00pm Tuesday June 30, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home
2131 Cameron Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45212
(513) 631-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved