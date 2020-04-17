Services
Christopher G. "Chris" Blatz

Christopher "Chris" G. Blatz beloved husband of Elizabeth A. Blatz (nee Stanley) devoted father of Carissa Blatz, Anthony Blatz, and Emily (Matthew) Armbruster, loving grandfather of Jude Armbruster, dear brother of Rob (Gaye), Tom (Bev), Dave (the late Christa), Patty, Michael, Mary, Madeline (Dale), Margee, and Julie, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died April 14, 2020 at age 61 years. He was an outgoing and unforgettable man who never met a stranger. His absence is palpable, and he will be missed. Private Service and Burial. Memorials to the Blatz Family. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
