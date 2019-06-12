|
|
Christopher J. "Chris" Eckes
Lake Wales, FL - Christopher J. "Chris" Eckes, 73, of Lake Wales, FL passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He was born January 27, 1946 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Albert B. and Veronica (Herschede) Eckes and resided in Cincinnati until 1976. Husband of Patsy Eckes (nee Warner) he is also survived by his children Melissa (Scott) Ostmann and Christopher (Sheila) Eckes, Jr. of Cincinnati and Meredith (Greg) Heitkamp of Columbus and grandchildren Tyler, Conner and Kendall Heitkamp. His sister Mary Ann Himmelmann resides in Friendswood, TX. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Eckes.
Services will be private.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019