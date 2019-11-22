Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
7820 Beechmont Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
7820 Beechmont Ave.,
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Kosciuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher James Kosciuk


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Christopher James Kosciuk Obituary
Christopher James Kosciuk

Bellevue - Christopher James Kosciuk, our beloved son and brother, 69 years, passed away at his home in Bellevue, Kentucky, Nov. 20, 2019. Chris was born in Detroit April 30, 1950, to Chester T. and Lillian (Mitrus) Kosciuk. He attended Kalamazoo College on a track scholarship and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Tulane University, specializing in maritime law. He practiced in New Orleans and later Texas. He was a skilled lawyer and known for his charm and conversational skills. Always an adventurer, during his life Chris had a pilots license, a sailboat, road racing and recumbent bikes, and was an avid rower. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester T. Chet Kosciuk. He is survived by and will be ever held close in the hearts of his dear mother, Lillian McCartan, of Cincinnati; siblings, Barbara (Ron) Herr of Columbus, Steven Kosciuk (Betty Kaiser) of Madison, WI., and Carol (Jim) Marino of Kalispell, MT; niece Talia Marino (Oswaldo Najarro) of Sherman Oaks, CA., and nephew Luke Marino of Kalispell. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon afterward. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -