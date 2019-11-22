|
|
Christopher James Kosciuk
Bellevue - Christopher James Kosciuk, our beloved son and brother, 69 years, passed away at his home in Bellevue, Kentucky, Nov. 20, 2019. Chris was born in Detroit April 30, 1950, to Chester T. and Lillian (Mitrus) Kosciuk. He attended Kalamazoo College on a track scholarship and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Tulane University, specializing in maritime law. He practiced in New Orleans and later Texas. He was a skilled lawyer and known for his charm and conversational skills. Always an adventurer, during his life Chris had a pilots license, a sailboat, road racing and recumbent bikes, and was an avid rower. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester T. Chet Kosciuk. He is survived by and will be ever held close in the hearts of his dear mother, Lillian McCartan, of Cincinnati; siblings, Barbara (Ron) Herr of Columbus, Steven Kosciuk (Betty Kaiser) of Madison, WI., and Carol (Jim) Marino of Kalispell, MT; niece Talia Marino (Oswaldo Najarro) of Sherman Oaks, CA., and nephew Luke Marino of Kalispell. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon afterward. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019