Christopher P. Murphy
Colerain Twp. - MURPHY, Christopher P.; Beloved husband of Donna (nee Floyd) Murphy; Devoted father of Matthew (Emily Johnson) Murphy, Jessica Murphy and Hannah Murphy; Dear grandfather of Sadie Murphy; Loving son of Mary (nee Dehner) and the late Robert Murphy; Brother of Connie (Lou) Jacquemin, Kathy (Alan) Bolopue, Tim (Mary Kay) Murphy, Tom (Theresa) Murphy, Jim (Donna) Murphy, Mike (Beth) Murphy, Joe (Janet) Murphy, Paul (Jayne) Murphy, Gina (John) Tomlinson, Tara (Joe Seibert) Murphy and Dominic Murphy; Son-in-law of Darwin and Evelyn Floyd; Sister-in-law of Diane Floyd; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Chris was a police officer for Fairfield Police Department for over 27 years; He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Mother of Mercy 4th degree, Fraternal Order Of Police Fairfield Lodge 166 and was also a volunteer at Tender Mercies Food Kitchen; Chris passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 51; Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Road (45252) on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 AM; For those who are unable to attend the Mass, you may join "St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish--Dry Ridge, Ohio" Facebook page for live streaming; If so desired, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society; Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.