Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Southgate, OH
View Map
1972 - 2019
- - Christopher R. Morton, age 46, father of William Shook. Beloved son of Gearld and the late Yvonne Morton. Dear brother of Michael Morton. Uncle of Nicholas Morton. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside service to be held Monday, August 5th at 11:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington, August 5th, from 10-11.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
