Crawford, Cindy Jo (Cook), 63, passed away June 12th, 2020. Beloved wife for 41 years of Michael Crawford and mother of Krista (David) Lambright and Laura (Eric Rumpler) Crawford. She is survived by her two grandsons Alex and Ryan Lambright and brother Neil Cook. Her parents, Mark and Dorothy Cook, preceded her in death. Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School and an employee of GE for 43 years. She had a deep love for camping and boating and will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or Queen City Hospice. Funeral services will be private and held at Rose Hill Cemetery.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
