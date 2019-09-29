|
Claire Ann Stepaniak (nee Rumpke)
Colerain Twp. - Claire Ann Stepaniak (nee Rumpke). Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Stepaniak for 49 years. Devoted mother of Walter (Carol) Stepaniak, Patrick (Debbie) Stepaniak, LaVonne (Steve) Weiss, Matthew (Patty) Stepaniak, Carleen (Bob) Thompson, Jennifer Schnee, Renee (Bill) Gregg, Joseph Stepaniak, Gail (Gary) Sheppard, Claire (Randy) Reynolds, Priscilla (Tom) Clayton, Annette (Tim) Clayton, Christine (Sean) Stevens, the late Jan Stepaniak, and the late Mary Claire Stepaniak. Loving sister of the late Lois (the late Ed) Rosselot, the late Wilma (Bill) Reinert, and William J. (Bonnie) Rumpke. Also survived by 43 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces & nephews, and sister-in-law Kathy Stepaniak. Claire Ann entered eternal life on September 26, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 9 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252. Entombment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to or to the Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019