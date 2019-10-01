|
Claire Ann Stepaniak (nee Rumpke)
Colerain Twp. - Claire Ann Stepaniak (nee Rumpke). Entered eternal life on September 26, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 9 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252. Entombment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to or to the Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019