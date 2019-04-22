Services
St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Chr
7000 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Church
7000 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Church
7000 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - "Cos" Claire C. Katsanis ,96, passed away on April 19, 2019 "I've had a good run." Deeply loved companion of Phyllis Boyce. He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine and his brothers James and George. He was a kind and honorable man who loved his extended family and his best friends YD and Jimmy S. He was loved by all who knew him. He spent the best year of his life in the US Army at the end of WWII in New York on Governors Island; where he had access to the city for Jazz and Broadway. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Church, 7000 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, 45224. Burial Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the church in his memory. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019
