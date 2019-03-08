|
Claire L. Thompson
- - Claire L. Thompson, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born September 29, 1938 in Columbus OH. Claire was a beloved mother and grandmother but was also a pioneering, successful career woman serving as a nurse, educator, and business manager. In her retirement, she was an active member of the DAR and Eastern Star.
Claire is survived by her sons Jeff P. Thompson and wife Kathy; Michael L. Thompson and husband Peter Hillman; grandsons Caleb Thompson and wife Antoinette; Josh Thompson and fiancée Alyssa Rudawsky.
She will be laid to rest on Monday, March 11 at 11am at Williamsburg Cemetery, Gay St, Williamsburg, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to: Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019