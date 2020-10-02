Claire R. Gerwin
Harrison - (Nee Sillies) Beloved wife of the late Elmer B. Gerwin. Loving mother of Diane (Rod) Kirk, Bobby (Betty) Gerwin, Danny (Kathy) Gerwin, Kathy (Tom) Cox and Kenny (Lisa) Gerwin. Devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Dolores Summe. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 92 years of age. Visiation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph North Bend, 25 E. Harrison Ave., at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Animal CARE, 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.bjmeyer.com