Mason - It is with great sadness that the family of Clara Ruth (Holtkamp) Dagenback announces her passing at the age of 92 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Clara Worked at Dorman Products in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Red's, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was always willing to listen and lend a helping hand. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Holtkamp. Beloved wife of the late Jack G. Dagenback. Devoted mother of Tom (Shari) Dagenback. Dear Grandmother of Lauren (Brandon) Heritage and Steve, Dylan and Allison Dagenback. Great grandmother of Jack and Sam Heritage. Also survived by her dear sisters Ruth Miller, Carol (Leo) Stenger and Helen Davis. Preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters. In consideration of COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held privately by the family. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
