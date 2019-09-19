|
Clara E. Katenkamp
West Chester, OH - (nee Koonen) Born March 9, 1924 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Edward and Verna Koonen. Beloved wife of Bill Katenkamp for 28 years and the late Herman Roesel for 44 years. Devoted mother of Karen (Jerry) Combs and Greg (Debbie) Roesel. Loving grandmother of Rod Combs, Vergil Roesel, Kerry (Lisa) Combs and Jenny (Matt) Ustick. Great-grandmother of Amy and Andy Combs. Dear sister of the late Polly (William) Koonen-Newton and Mary Jane (Charles) DeVore. Dear aunt of Rene' (Dale) Haarman. Great-aunt of Sara Haarman (Donald) Whitcomb and Joe Haarman. Step-mother of Linda (Sam) Bitter, William Katenkamp, Debbie (Mike) Khulenberg and Brad Katenkamp. She passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019 at age 95. Funeral services to be held privately. Burial will take place at Oak HIll Cemetery. Memorials may be directed in her name to a charity of donor's choice. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019