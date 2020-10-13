1/1
Clara E. Yannetti
Clara E. Yannetti

Union Township - Beloved wife of the late Anthony Yannetti, loving mother of Karen, Teresa, Ann, Joe (Michele) Yannetti and Barb (Art) Zais, devoted grandmother of Nichole, Evan and Brenna Yannetti, Chenoa, Antonia and Isaac Zais, dear sister of Frank (Rita) Heikenfeld, Passed Oct.11, 2020, age 87, resident of Union Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Fri. Oct. 16th, St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd. 45244, Visitation 6PM to 8PM Thurs. Oct 15th, Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the Diabetes Association. www.evansfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
