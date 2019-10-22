|
|
Clara (Nee: Yaeger) Heekin
Clara (Nee: Yaeger) Heekin beloved wife of Michael "Jim" Heekin. Devoted mother of Gina (Mike) Long, Francie (Terry) Bossman, Harold Heekin and the late Michael S. Heekin. Cherished grandmother of Mike, Gina, Brittany, Fred, Alex, Ashtin, Zachary and the late Jimmy. Caring great-grandmother of nine. Loving sister of Mary (the late: Bob) Bush and Mickey (Kathy) Yaeger. Also survived numerous other family and friends. Visitation will take place on Fri. Oct. 25th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm held at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Funeral services will be Sat. Oct. 26th at 10:00am at the funeral home. If so desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019